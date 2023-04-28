Rates of violence against women concerning: FWCC

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali has drawn attention to the alarming rates of violence faced by women in Fiji.

According to Ali, one in three Fijian women experiences sexual violence, while three in five are subjected to physical or emotional violence.

Patriarchy has been identified as a major contributing factor to this pervasive issue.

Article continues after advertisement

“Violence against women affects everyone. It affects families, children, communities and whole of societies. As we have been hearing, evidence show that globally and in our Pacific countries, violence negative impacts national growth.”

Ali emphasized that violence against women is not only a social problem but also a violation of human rights that is deeply rooted in feminist principles.

Despite efforts to address this issue, cases of violence against women remain a major concern.

Ali has called for greater collaboration among relevant stakeholders to combat this issue effectively.