Rarawai Mill aims to beat December 10 reopening target

The Rarawai Sugar Mill in Ba could reopen earlier than the revised December 10th target.

Site Chief Electrical Engineer Filipe Rokobiri has confirmed that the mill is now being fully energized.

He was briefing the Sugar Industry Minister, Charan Jeath Singh, during his visit to the Mill yesterday, where he inspected the repairs currently underway.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rarawai Mill suffered damage due to a fire that occurred on September 17th.

Rokobiri told the minister that a full test run of the mill is scheduled for tomorrow.

Earlier, the Government, in consultation with the Fiji Sugar Corporation, had indicated that the mill was expected to resume operations in the first week of December.

This estimate was later adjusted to 10 December following updated technical assessments.

Singh acknowledged that, given the plant has been idle for nearly two months, some initial teething issues are expected as systems stabilise and operations return to normal.

Close to 60 workers, including subcontractors, have been working around the clock to bring the mill back online.

The Minister thanked the Energy Fiji Limited team for their strong support and collaboration, which has been instrumental in helping FSC meet its revised deadline.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.