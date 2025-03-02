Ramadhan begins

[Photo: Zyna Rukshar Nisha and her family]

Muslims across the country are celebrating the start of Ramadhan today, following the sighting of the moon.

This sacred month is a time for fasting, prayer, reflection and coming together as a community.

Zyna Rukshar Nisha, a resident of Davuilevu Housing shares that fasting is one of the five key pillars of Islam.

She explains that Ramadan’s core significance lies in praying to Allah, seeking his blessings and sacrificing hunger and thirst in His name.

“For us, Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam. It holds a very high position for all of us Muslims. Most of us are very punctual for Eid. We observe Ramadan Raza. Together with Eid, we have a special namaz, Taraweeh. It begins when the moon is sighted for fasting and ends on the night the moon is sighted for Eid.”

Nisha also mentions that fasting helps them understand the hardships faced by the less fortunate. By experiencing hunger, they develop empathy for those who struggle daily.

The fasting period lasts for 30 days, during which families prepare sweets and plan for the upcoming Eid celebrations.

Nisha shares that they will celebrate this festival with their family and friends, embracing the diverse cultural backgrounds of those joining in.

