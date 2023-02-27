Radrodro to take part in CPEM forum

[File Photo]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro will be participating in discussions on global education challenges with regional education leaders next month.

He says the Conference of Pacific Education Ministers will provide an opportunity to meet with regional education leaders and stakeholders to engage in discussions related to the Pacific Regional Education Framework.

The Minister says the roundtable discussions and networking sessions during the CPEM will provide a space for sharing national experiences and challenges and learning from each other.

Radrodro believes that the input from civil society organizations will provide a wider perspective on the thematic discussions.

The CPEM will be held from 20th till 22nd March 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The theme for the event is “Empowering Education for Pacific People.”