Radrodro denies romantic link with Tabuya

Aseri Radrodro

Aseri Radrodro has denied any romantic involvement with Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya.

This comes just a day after Tabuya also denied allegations of any such claims that first arose on social media.

Radrodro was asked by the media about speculations, as it may affect public confidence, to which Radrodro responded that there is nothing.

The dismissed Education Minister made the comment outside the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board meeting venue yesterday.