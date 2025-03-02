Radrodro calls on parents for education support

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

Parents must step up their involvement in education, says Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Speaking at the Delainamasi Government School Prefects Investiture Ceremony, he underscored the need for parents to provide not just school supplies but also a supportive home environment that reinforces discipline, positive values, and strong study habits.

Radrodro emphasized that education is the foundation of the nation’s future, and consistent parental engagement can directly influence student performance.

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

He noted that daily attendance and structured study routines are essential for academic success, highlighting that when parents actively participate, students are more likely to excel.

“To the parents and guardians, your support to the education sector is always acknowledged and I am sure that you all understand that your children need your support they deserve in order to do the best in school.”

At the ceremony, Radrodro also addressed the school’s new prefects, reminding them that leadership is not about privilege but about responsibility.



[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

He urged them to lead by example, uphold discipline, and inspire their peers to maintain high standards. Leadership, he stressed, requires courage to stand for what is right and the ability to work as a team to achieve common goals.

The government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector remains firm, Radrodro assured, with various initiatives in place to support both students and educators.

However, he reiterated that schools alone cannot drive academic excellence, parents must be fully engaged to ensure their children are well-equipped for the future.

