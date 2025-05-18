Rabuka prefers single-party rule, Open to coalition if necessary

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he would rather see a single party lead the government instead of a coalition of parties.

The Prime Minister stressed this when asked by FBC News about his experience as Prime Minister under both systems and what his preference is.

Looking ahead to the next general election, Rabuka hopes for a clear majority but says forming another coalition may still be necessary depending on the outcome.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would prefer a single-party government, but if that is not possible, then it would depend on whether another party would be willing to come and work with me or with my party.”

The People’s Alliance General Secretary Sila Bala says this sentiment is also shared among their members.

“I think it is obvious for any government that a government with the outright majority would be the best form of governance for any country, given that decision-making would be more streamlined and efficient.”

Meanwhile, in the SODELPA camp, the kingmaker in the last election, its General Secretary Viliame Takayawa, chooses to reserve their stance.

He says they’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.

“God willing, God knowing, only God knows the future. We cannot preamp anything.”

The current government was formed after no party won a clear majority, with SODELPA tipping the balance by siding with the People’s Alliance and NFP.

While tensions have tested the coalition, they’ve chosen to resolve disputes through agreed mechanisms, putting the people’s interests first.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.