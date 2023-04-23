Rabuka moves into new residence after four months in the job

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his family have finally moved to their official residence, four months into the job.

The Prime Minister says their residence in Namadi has been good to them but the call of the nation means they have to relocate to the home provided by the head of government.

The Prime Minister had to wait for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to vacate the residence and afterwards some uplifting was done to the residence.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Before they occupied the residence, the Methodist Church Reverend from the Nasinu Division prayed and blessed the residence.

The residence was initially for the Chief Justice until the former PM Voreqe Bainimarama moved in during his tenure.

The Prime Minister says the official residence has fallen into disrepair unfortunately, and hopefully, once the financial situation of the economy improves, there will be funds available to give it a good facelift.