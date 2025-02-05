Rabuka meets US Security Advisor

[ Source : Fiji Government\ Facebook ]

Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka this morning met with former U.S. National Security Advisor, Mr Oliver North ahead of the National Presidential Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Mr North, an illustrious figure in the Ronald Reagan-administration, served in the National Security Council, focusing on counterterrorism and covert operations from 1981 to 1986.

The meeting is part of the Prime Minister’s engagements in the U.S. capital this week.

Later this evening, Hon. Rabuka is expected to meet with U.S. Senator James Lankford and Senator Mike Lee to discuss issues pertinent to Fiji and the broader Pacific region.

The Prime Minister will deliver the opening prayer during the welcome dinner for the National Presidential Prayer Breakfast event tomorrow evening.