Rabuka extends sympathy for Papuans

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka extends sympathy to the people of Papua New Guinea affected by recent riots.

This follows the violence that broke out with shops and businesses being set alight later Wednesday after public servants, including police and army personnel, went on strike over a payroll issue.

The unrest follows wider tensions in the Pacific Island nation over rising costs and high unemployment rate.

Article continues after advertisement

While speaking during an event in Suva, Rabuka expressed his hope and prayers for the restoration of law and order in the friendly nation of PNG.

Rabuka says it is concerning that a lot of men and women in PNG have suffered losses as they face internal problems in the country.

A 14-day state of emergency has been declared in Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby, after more than a dozen people were killed in the country in rioting.