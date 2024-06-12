Rabuka congratulates Indian PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka has conveyed a congratulatory message to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic 3rd term victory in India’s recent elections.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Fiji, Prime Minister Rabuka extended his heartiest congratulations to Modi for the victory.

Rabuka acknowledged the historical and cultural links which signifies the enduring relationship and cooperation between our two nations.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that Modi’s historic victory demonstrates the unwavering trust and support which the people of India have in his visionary and inspirational leadership.

In reaffirming Fiji’s continued collaboration, Rabuka says that he looks forward to working closely with Modi to deepen cooperation between our two nations to accomplish shared aspirations and commitment to democracy, economic resilience and social wellbeing of our nations.