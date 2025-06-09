Rabuka confirms passing of Minister Rayalu

Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka / Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the passing of Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that Minister for Health, Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, had informed him of the sad news.

Rabuka assured that the Cabinet and Government will honor the wishes of Minister Rayalu’s family and vanua by observing all customary protocols and traditions during this difficult time.

He urged the public to keep Vasiti Rayalu and the family in their prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

Rayalu had contested the 2022 General Election under The People Alliance where he gathered more than 2,000 votes.

Prior to this, Rayalu worked as a civil servant as Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture.

