Rabuka clarifies device upgrades

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that Members of Parliament requiring device upgrades will receive new laptops and mobile phones.

This was part of the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Emoluments Committee earlier this year.

However, Rabuka says these are not personal property and must be returned at the end of their term.

Rabuka says the technological advances may necessitate updates for some MPs.



He says in the world of technology, four years is a long time and some functions on the current laptops may no longer be relevant.

In May this year, Parliament passed a motion to allow MPs to retain the gadgets provided to them.

“It’s not a personal issue which they take away. It’s all returned, so maybe the Office in Parliament, the Secretary-General and her staff have found out or received requests for change in the mobile telephones and laptops that the current MPs use. So they will be changed. Mine are working very well so I do not need to have them changed.”

Fiji Labour Party in a recent statement had raised questions that the Parliament is going ahead with the recommendations of its Emoluments Committee that each member be given a laptop and the latest hi-end mobile phones.

Leader Mahendra Chaudhry had questioned the government’s priorities saying that there are much more pressing national issues for which funds are required.