Rabuka arrives in PNG for Indo-Pacific Forum

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed by PNG Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso. [Source: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka received a warm welcome in Papua New Guinea ahead of the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation next week.

Rabuka was accorded a full guard of honour by the Papua New Guinea Defence Force upon arrival in Port Moresby yesterday.

He was received by PNG Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka will join other regional leaders for the forum.

The forum will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a high-level delegation from the United States.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The first FIPIC was held in Fiji in 2015 while the second one took place in Jaipur, India in 2016.

After the FIPIC, the Pacific leaders will meet with US delegation to discuss key thematic areas of cooperation and challenges critical to the region and the U.S.

Some of these challenges include combating climate change, protecting our maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth.