Rabuka and Albanese push for new security treaty

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji and Australia have pledged to strengthen security and cooperation in the Pacific, with talks underway for a new security treaty.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese focused on regional security, climate resilience, economic ties and people-to-people connections.

Rabuka acknowledged Australia’s ongoing support for Fiji and the Pacific, describing it as vital for stability and development.

Both leaders committed to deepening collaboration through the Pacific Islands Forum and other regional initiatives, aiming to secure a peaceful and prosperous Pacific.

The treaty talks signal a strategic step in safeguarding regional peace amid growing global interest in the Pacific.

