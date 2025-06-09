Raaj appointed new Education PS

[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

The Ministry of Education has officially welcomed Navin Raaj as its new Permanent Secretary.

Raaj, a seasoned educator and former Head of School, brings years of experience in the education sector and a strong commitment to improving learning outcomes for students across Fiji.

In his first address, Raaj stressed the need for collaboration within the Ministry to identify gaps and deliver better support for students, teachers, and schools.

The Ministry also acknowledged the outgoing Acting Permanent Secretary, Ratu Meli Nacuva, for his service and leadership during the transition.

With Raaj now at the helm, the Ministry says it looks forward to a renewed focus on strengthening education across the country.

