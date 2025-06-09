Questioning GCC relevance is out of touch says chair

The Chair of the Great Council of Chiefs Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says continued questioning of the relevance of the GCC in modern society is out of touch with reality.

Since its re-establishment in 2023, public debate has continued around the role and relevance of the institution.

However, Ratu Viliame has defended the GCC, saying it remains exactly where it should be at the apex of the iTaukei Administration.

He says the GCC provides the moral and ethical framework that underpins the social life of indigenous Fijians.

Although the public may not see or feel any direct impact of the institution’s work, Ratu Viliame says its current role is to identify issues, make recommendations, and work closely with the Government.

He adds that the GCC has been unable to fully carry out its functions because of the slow pace of securing its operational independence from Government.

