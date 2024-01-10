Qiliho and Pryde maintain full pay

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho (left) and Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde [File Photo]

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga states that the suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho and Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde are currently receiving their full pay during the ongoing investigations into allegations of misbehaviour.

Turaga clarified that a tribunal has yet to convene to deliberate on the cases of Qiliho and Pryde.

Turaga denied claims of the appointment of a new Police Commissioner.

He says that the Coalition government is committed to adhering to due process.

The AG emphasizes the government’s commitment to conducting thorough investigations before considering any dismissals.

Turaga reassured the public that the government believes in upholding due process and reiterated that no individual will face unfair dismissal without proper investigation.

In the interim, Juki Fong Chew is the Acting Police Commissioner while John Rabuku currently serves as the Acting DPP.