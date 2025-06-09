Push for women leaders through proposed Matanataki fund

[File Photo]

The proposed Matanataki Pacific Fund aims to bring more women to the forefront of business leadership in Fiji and the Pacific, while driving climate adaptation and sustainable development.

This was revealed by Matanataki Pacific Fund One General Partner Jodi Smith, who says the initiative sets clear indicators for impact, including increasing the number of women on company boards, in management roles, and ensuring women have access to meaningful employment.

Smith says the fund will only back financially viable businesses, noting that without strong financial foundations, companies cannot sustain their positive impact on work.

“So, we want to see more women on the boards. We want to see more women in management, and we want to see really meaningful work for women through these companies, as well.”

Smith says that if the proposed fund is approved, investments are expected to begin in early 2026, with a focus on strategic sectors such as regenerative agriculture, waste management and recycling, sustainable fisheries, and low-impact tourism.

She says the public can expect to see more people-driven businesses emerging, creating ripple effects of positive change in communities across the Pacific.

