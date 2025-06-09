Push for insurance education amid disaster risks

Many farmers and low-income earners in Fiji’s rural and maritime areas are unaware of financial tools like parametric insurance.

RBF representative Lepani Uluinaviti says this lack of awareness leaves them without crucial support during natural disasters.

Uluinaviti was part of a recent government and stakeholder tour across the Lau islands of Moala, Nayau, and Lakeba,

He says the insurance targets vulnerable groups who often lack access to traditional insurance and other safety nets.

However, revealed that only 150 people have been reached so far, far short of the 20,000-person target for the awareness campaign.

“How it works and what perils it covers. So, you know, we’ve had to have a question and answer session after the awareness so that we could drill down into how it works in detail. But generally, they understood what paramedic insurance is about.”

Uluinaviti adds that the insurance product has already made six payouts totaling more than $300,000, helping affected policyholders recover faster from cyclone and flood damage.

