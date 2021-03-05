Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Pursuing further studies a challenge for women: GWF

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 9, 2021 12:35 pm

Women and girls are still facing difficulty in pursuing further studies at tertiary institutions.

Graduate Women Fiji believes expectations from society at times affect a woman’s decision to move to another level of education, career or even take-up a leadership role.

President, Ronna Pastorizo-Sekiguchi, says women sometimes face multiple challenges in their career.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s wanting to take a certain level of leadership wherever you are and you feel like you’re expected not to. Because maybe it’s male-dominated. Maybe you’re in that kind of field or whether it’s juggling between being a working mum and a single mum and not having enough support.”

Mentor Tiri Naulivou says that the majority of times, women lack support from one another.

“It’s so important that women support each other especially intersectionalities. You know women with more experience and women who are just coming up. Just being able to interact and share our experiences especially with challenges we’ve been through and how we’ve come out the other side.”

Over the years, the importance of women in matters of nation-building and social reforms have been realized but more needs to be done to ensure gender equality.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.