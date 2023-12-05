Public urged to speak out against bad driver behaviour

The Land Transport Authority is calling on the public to report bad behaviours as they are focusing on a collaborative approach to curb the increasing incidents of dangerous driving during this festive season.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says LTA is deeply concerned about the alarming rate of dangerous driving which can lead to an increased risk of accidents and harm to the public.

Rokosawa says the safety of all road users is LTA’s top priority, and the current trends in reckless driving behaviours demand immediate attention.

So far this year, Fiji has witnessed a total of 72 fatalities compared to 38 for the same period last year.

Of these 72, 10 fatalities were attributed to dangerous driving.

Rokosawa says over the past decade, speeding has consistently emerged as the leading cause of fatalities, claiming a total of 286 lives since 2013.

This year alone, 33 fatalities have occurred due to speeding.

Rokosawa says a joint enforcement operation is underway between LTA and the Fiji Police Force targeted bad driving habits, driving under the influence of alcohol, and non-compliance of road safety rules, licensing and registration.