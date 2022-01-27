Home

Public urged to remain vigilant

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 11:13 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force is calling on the public to seriously take heed of the weather forecast for the next few days.

As more rain is expected, the Force is calling on people living in flood prone and low lying areas to make necessary arrangements and move to higher grounds.

Fiji Police Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says flooding is expected as forecast by the weather office.

ACP Khan says it is also critical for parents to be with their children or ensure proper supervision under a responsible adult at all times.

He adds we cannot let our guard down when it comes to the children and the police officers will also be around patrolling the flooded areas.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying and flood prone areas of Vanua Levu and areas from Nadi, Lautoka, Ba to Korovou.

