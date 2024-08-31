Public awareness key to implementing drug strategy

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the National Countering Illicit Narcotics Strategy for 2023 to 2028 is a comprehensive plan aimed at tackling the drug trade and reducing its impact on our society and economy.

Speaking at the Fiji Australia Business Council and Australia Fiji

Business Council Joint Forum, Tikoduadua says this strategy addresses the root causes of drug-related crime.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua stresses that they are launching extensive public awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of drug use and the consequences of getting involved in the drug trade.

He adds these campaigns target vulnerable groups, including youth and marginalized communities.

The Minster also highlighted on the law enforcement and interdiction.

“Our law enforcement agencies are receiving additional resources and training to enhance their ability to combat drug trafficking and distribution. This includes increased funding for interdiction efforts at our borders and within our communities.”

He adds that the government is also expanding its support for drug rehabilitation programs to help the addicts.

These programs, Tikoduadua says will provide medical treatment, counseling, and social services to aid in recovery and reintegration into society.

He also stressed on stronger law enforcement measures and the formation of public-private partnerships to enhance security in business districts and industrial areas.

Tikoduadua says community engagement and education programs are also crucial to crime rates and improve public trust in law enforcement.