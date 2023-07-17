Psychological First Aid provided to accident witnesses

Some residents, especially the elderly, who witnessed a bus carrying primary school student’s tumble in Lautoka last month are still trying to recover from what they saw.

This is according to Empower Pacific as team of counsellors visited 28 households living along the scene of the accident on Ajodhya Prasad Road in Banaras.

Clinical supervisor, Reshmi Singh says some of the residents spoke about the symptoms of trauma they experienced after witnessing the accident.

She says some residents still get flashbacks of what happened whenever they see any bus servicing the route go past, with some now even preferring to use other vehicles to travel to the city.

The bus with 78 students of Lautoka Delana Primary School tumbled in the afternoon of June 21st and injured them, with some suffering severe injuries.

The team visited the families to conduct Psychological First Aid and the residents were appreciative of the service provided to them.

Empower Pacific has also assured the school of the ongoing provision of long-term psychosocial support for the students involved in the accident, for their parents and the general school roll.