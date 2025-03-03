PSH eyes Labasa cardiology services

[File Photo]

A proposal to introduce world-class open-heart surgeries at Labasa Hospital could transform healthcare in the Northern Division if approved by the government.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH Hospitals) has offered to establish a state-of-the-art cardiology department, complete with a modern catheterization laboratory.

During a visit by the Public Accounts Committee last week, PSH Founder and Chief Executive Parvish Kumar presented his case directly to Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel and his team.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes that forming strategic alliances with successful private hospital operators like PSH could significantly improve Fiji’s healthcare system.

Kumar told the delegation that instead of outsourcing cardiac care to visiting specialists, PSH has developed a fully home-grown solution.

He argued that with the same government funding currently allocated to Labasa Hospital, PSH could run operations more efficiently while setting up advanced cardiac services in the North.

The proposal carries broader economic implications beyond healthcare.

Kumar stressed that improved medical infrastructure would boost investor confidence, encouraging new businesses, tourism ventures and international events in Labasa.

Knowing that top-tier emergency and surgical care is available, he said, would make the region more attractive for long-term investments such as resorts, retirement homes, and major sporting or musical events.

The PACP delegation, led by Immanuel included Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna and Opposition MP’s Alvick Maharaj and Hem Chand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.