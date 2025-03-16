PS calls for collective action in fight against litter

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change]

The government is urging Fijians to take immediate action in the fight against litter and to foster a culture of civic pride across the country.

The National Anti-Litter Campaign has recently been launched, with a clean-up drive already underway, aimed at tackling key waste hotspots and promoting responsibility.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, is calling on all sectors of society to unite for a cleaner, greener Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change]

He stresses that the first national clean-up day saw widespread participation from both government ministries and the private sector.

“When we are identifying these hotspots, it also shows the members of the society in which we are fabrics of, or where we live in, that these areas are targeted areas for litter, and what we should be doing.”



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change]

Dr. Michael highlights that the initiative, which includes community clean-ups and infrastructure planning, aims to address existing waste management gaps.

He also states the need to create a culture of ownership when it comes to waste disposal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.