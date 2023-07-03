Proper accountability needed says Prasad

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

The government is currently strengthening and tightening the processes and reporting mechanisms for independent bodies, commissions, and statutory authorities.

To do so, the Finance Ministry has allocated $35.5 million to the Independent Commissions.

Minister Professor Biman Prasad says over the years, there has been a serious lack of timely submission of annual reports and detailed expenditures.

He adds that this also includes breakdowns and utilization reports by many of these institutions.

“This is not the standard of proper accountability that we expect of independent bodies, and we hope that with an appropriate allocation of budget, this will improve.”

Professor Prasad adds that accountability and transparency are crucial; hence, they will provide all the support needed to do so.