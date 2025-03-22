Promoting healthy oral habits

Parents need to develop good eating habits for their families to promote optimal oral health.

The Health Ministry believes that these habits will help reduce the strain on dental care, which is becoming an increasing national concern.

Acting Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Luisa Cikamatana, stresses that children who adopt these habits will carry them into adulthood, leading to healthier teeth.

This, in turn, fosters positive interactions an essential component of mental health and social well-being.

Dr Cikamatana emphasises the importance of guiding children in oral hygiene from an early age, such as brushing their teeth, to help prevent cavities and gum disease.

“The habit starts when you are young. And if we go right down to babies, with their mothers looking after their oral hygiene, they will understand that it’s part of healthy living. This way, they develop the good habit of looking after their teeth and mouth from an early age.”

She adds that if oral health issues in the country persist, the Ministry will be forced to build on its capacity.

The Ministry is expanding its community outreach programs and evaluating public health initiatives to improve oral health in the division.

“We have targets for our school program, targets for class one, and targets for children in classes six and eight, who are around twelve years old. We also visit kindergartens.”

Wati adds that these efforts are aimed at improving oral health status, ensuring better access to dental care, and promoting overall awareness.

