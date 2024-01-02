Promising yachting year for Port Denarau

In a promising start to the New Year, Port Denarau is setting its sights on an exceptional yachting season in 2024, with anticipated arrivals of 700-800 yachts.

Chief Executive, Cynthia Rasch says that this follows a stellar 2023, laying the foundation for what promises to be an unforgettable year for maritime enthusiasts.

Rasch expresses her enthusiasm, stating that the marina has already secured forward bookings for the upcoming season, indicating a strong and positive trend.

Notably, the chief executive discloses that a remarkable four charter superyachts have committed to a full season, adding to the excitement that surrounds the 40-50 super yachts expected to grace the marina.

“It’s been an amazing year for us in terms of our operators. We’ve seen a record number of people come through our doors. The transfers have been fantastic. The superyachts and the yachting side of the market has also been very, very good for this year. We’ve had a lesser number of boats but longer-term stays, which is fantastic. In terms of tourism numbers, we’ve seen over 52% of people that come through the airport doors, come through our doors as well.”

In preparation for the anticipated influx of vessels, Rasch also states plans for infrastructure upgrades and improvements within the Marina facility.

She adds these enhancements aim to elevate the overall experience for yacht owners, crew members, and visitors alike.