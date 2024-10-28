Prominent chef found dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man found motionless at his residence on Clarke Street, Suva.

The individual has been identified as Lance Seeto, a well-known chef and restaurant owner who was living alone in an apartment on the street.

FBC News understands that Seeto’s restaurant employees had attempted to reach him by phone since yesterday without success.

This morning, when they arrived to deliver his breakfast, they discovered him unresponsive and immediately notified the building’s security officer.

Police removed his body from the scene around 12:30 pm and the investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of his death.