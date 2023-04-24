Project to protect iTaukei intellectual property

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is currently working on a few major projects, including the rights and protection of iTaukei intellectual property.

This has been confirmed by the deputy secretary for itaukei affairs, Paula Tuione, during the launch of the Vakatatabu project.

Tuione says that iTaukei intellectual properties like language, culture, designs, artwork, songs, and iTaukei knowledge need to be protected by law and that the iTaukei should be given rights over them.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a need for our intellectual properties to be protected by law so that no one else uses them or takes ownership of them because we, the Itaukei, own them.”

The proposed intellectual property bill is currently before the government, and there is high hope that the government will endorse it for the benefit of iTaukei communities.