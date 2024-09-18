Project to improve aviation safety in major airports

Nadi airport [File Photo]

The Japanese government highlighted the formalization of a significant project aimed at improving aviation safety facilities at major airports in Fiji.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii says the project, worth FJ$21 million is aligned with Fiji’s National Development Plan.

He says it seeks to enhance the safety of aircraft operations while contributing to the country’s transport infrastructure and sustainable growth.

The project includes the provision of various advanced equipment for Nadi International Airport and Labasa Airport, such as Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME).



Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Additionally, specialized airport fire trucks will be supplied to Nausori, Labasa, Savusavu, and Matei airports. Nadi International Airport will also receive a rescue boat, as it is located near the sea.

Michii emphasized that this is not Japan’s first collaboration with Fiji in the aviation sector.

“Previous joint projects, including the “Enhancing COVID-19 Preparedness for Tourism Recovery” project with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), provided Nausori Airport with new infrastructure, such as a covered passenger walkway and a new departure gate at Nadi Airport, along with operational equipment to enhance passenger and airport safety.

The ambassador shared the vital role of the aviation sector in Fiji’s economic recovery, particularly after the reopening of its borders, which has seen record-breaking tourist arrivals.

Japan’s continued support, he said, is part of broader efforts aligned with regional strategies, including the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus (PACER Plus) and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

This project is part of a broader collaboration, with several other agreements scheduled to be signed soon, collectively worth $133 billion.