Progress continues for Fiji's new National Development Plan

The progress of Fiji’s new National Development Plan continues, although involvement from political parties is limited.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance and National Development Professor Biman Prasad say a lack of involvement from political parties will not hinder the NDP from forging ahead.

Prasad says only Savenaca Narube’s Unity Fiji party came on board and made their presentation.

The Deputy Prime Minister says that the NDP is for the people, and while it will address a number of issues, growing the economy is at the heart of it.

“Growth is also our big focus, and as a government, we are working very hard to improve the business environment, and for years we have talked about this.”

Prasad says the turnout has been overwhelming.

He adds that the NDP put together by the previous government was all over the place; hence, it prompted the coalition government to develop a new one.