Productivity is key to economic growth

Fiji National University partnered with the National Training Productivity Sector to organize a three-day workshop focused on productivity measures.

This is a significant effort to support the government’s drive towards promoting productivity and excellence across all sectors.

Singapore’s Principal Consultant, George Wong, addressed the workshop attendees, shedding light on the critical role that productivity plays in driving economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Wong expressed his belief that Fiji needs to prioritize and actively promote productivity within the workplace to achieve sustainable development.

Wong further commended Fiji for its notable progress over the years, acknowledging the nation’s commitment to improving productivity levels.

“It would be very interesting to see more organizations coming on board this productivity journey to improve the system and processes in the organization especially for the small and medium enterprises.”

The workshop provided an ideal platform for participants to gain valuable insights and strategies for enhancing productivity in their respective fields.

Quality Awards Manager Bob Mitchell emphasized the pivotal role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Fiji’s economic landscape.