A production order has been issued for the woman who allegedly assaulted her daughter earlier this month in Nasinu.

The 40-year-old woman appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

It is alleged that she was under the influence of alcohol when the offense took place.

The state has been given 21 days to file and serve disclosures.

She has been further remanded and will appear again in court on the 5th of next month for mention.