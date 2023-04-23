Private sector can help ease cost of living: Prasad

Pictured above is a man standing in front of a supermarket. [File]

The private sector needs to share the burden and responsibility of easing the cost of living in society.

This was one of the 14 resolutions declared after the recent National Economic Summit in Suva.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the private sector can assist the government and the public sector as there is a growing concern about the increasing cost of living and the slow growth in real incomes, especially in an environment of global economic and geo-strategic uncertainties.

“Underscoring to Government the critical need to upgrade and prioritise its work on human development including in the areas of health, education, housing, youth, women and girls and abuse of children, poverty alleviation; to ensure better community representation in decisions relating to human development. This will require a properly maintained infrastructure to ensure consistent and improved delivery.”

Prasad says there will be a review of the minimum wage and price regulation to effectively address the cost of living due to higher inflation.