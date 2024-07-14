Prioritizing forest sustainability vital

The Ministry of Forestry continues to implement policies and initiatives aimed at preserving the country’s rich biodiversity, mitigating climate change, and fostering socioeconomic development.

This has been highlighted by the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources Tomasi Tunabuna.

Tunabuna also stresses the importance of collaboration and partnership, both domestically and internationally, in addressing the complex challenges facing the forests that cannot be understated.

“In the face of evolving threats, the Ministry must remain vigilant and proactive in its efforts to safeguard our natural resources for future generations.”

Tunabuna says that amid global concerns about climate change and environmental degradation, they are focusing on forest management and conservation.