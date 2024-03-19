Prioritizing fire safety critical

The National Fire Authority emphasizes the critical need for fire safety inspections in existing buildings and commercial establishments throughout Fiji.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane stresses NFA’s mandate to ensure businesses are fire-safe before renewing their fire certificates.

He also highlights challenges due to changes in building occupancy, which can lead to safety concerns when original plans don’t match current use.

“Initially the building plans were meant for something else. And then when they change occupancy, they do it for something else. And that affects the level of fire safety in terms of when we look into the building codes.”

Sowane is urging building owners to inform the NFA of any occupancy changes to maintain compliance with fire regulations.