PRF promotes Chand to boost waste solution

Ashwarya Chand [Source: recyclingfoundation.org]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has promoted Ashwarya Chand to Grants and Communications Lead, as the group ramps up efforts to tackle the growing waste crisis.

Chand, from Koronivia, has a strong science and climate background and has been with PRF since early this year. Her new role focuses on improving grant strategies and sharing the Foundation’s message about better waste management and local empowerment.

Founder Amitesh Deo says this move challenges old ideas that locals or women can’t lead in key roles, and calls for donors to work closely with grassroots groups to create funding that fits real needs.

Article continues after advertisement



Ashwarya Chand [Source: recyclingfoundation.org]

Deo adds Chand’s appointment shows how real climate action starts with the people most affected and highlights PRF’s growing influence in the Pacific recycling space.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.