PRF partners to boost recycling initiatives

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/Facebook]

Pacific Recycling Foundation is consulting with key government ministries and partners to roll out strategic recycling programs across various sectors and communities in Fiji.

Key initiatives include PRF’s new partnership with the Australian New Zealand and Pacific Islands Plastics Pact (ANZPAC) and the University of New South Wales.

This collaboration will deliver data-driven, high-impact recycling interventions to address Fiji’s growing waste management challenges.

Earlier this week, a high-level meeting allowed PRF to share progress, align priorities, and secure government support for these initiatives.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo appreciated the government’s progressive outlook and willingness to collaborate with PRF to implement practical solutions to Fiji’s waste management challenges.





