PRF concerned amid rising hazardous waste

[Source: Supplied]

Amidst the rise in drug cases in Fiji, Pacific Recycling Foundation is concerned over the recent discovery of used needles and syringes.

Founder Amitesh Deo says they are alarmed by this troubling trend, as the presence of these materials is increasingly common and poses a significant threat to the health and safety of recycling workers and the public.

Deo states that recycling workers may come into contact with potentially contaminated needles.

He adds they are finding needles and syringes in their recycling programs and similar findings during a recent PRF-organised cleanup campaign in Koronivia is particularly troubling.

Deo states there is an urgent need to create referral pathways and establish rehabilitation facilities with a specialised support structure to deal with the current drug crisis.

He adds the PRF emphasises that all medical waste, including needles and syringes, must be disposed of through proper, secure channels.

He stresses that recycling programs are not equipped to handle hazardous materials, and the presence of such items in the recycling stream poses risks of injuries and the spread of diseases.

The Foundation is also calling for increased vigilance and cooperation from all sectors to prevent further risks associated with the improper disposal of hazardous waste.