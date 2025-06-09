PRF calls for more community spaces to tackle climate denial

[file photo]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has raised concern over a growing number of people regressing and failing to acknowledge the reality of climate change.

Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo says this shift is creating disconnect from the environmental damage affecting both our lives and our future.

He stresses the urgent need for more active community spaces to engage people and raise awareness.

Deo says they have noticed that only younger generations are showing concern for environmental protection, but emphasizes that everyone has a role to play in addressing these issues.

“That’s why we always say you cannot create a problem and then expect children to come and clean up after you—which is what we are demanding to stop. We need everybody to take action. The responsibility must shift to adults, to the producers of waste, to all of us, as well as to government agencies in Fiji, regionally, and globally.”

Deo adds that more non-believers need to come forward to support the message so we can collectively take action.

Dilkusha Methodist High School teacher Peceli Raduva says there is a need to carry out more environmental campaigns that will empower people to make informed decisions.

“First of all, today was a success. I thank the organizers for giving time for the school students to participate in this campaign. This will empower the students.”

The PRF stresses the importance of unity and shared commitment in driving meaningful change and protecting the environment for future generations.

