PRF acknowledges Swire Shipping

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping in collaboration with Pacific Recycling Foundation has reaffirmed its partnership for this year’s Global Recycling Day celebration.

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo says Swire Shipping’s commitment to partner for the fourth Global Recycling Day celebrations signifies a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

Deo says that this year they are proud to upscale and take the ROG program to Queen Victoria School in Tailevu.

The PRF Founder asserts the collaborative efforts between the Foundation and Swire Shipping will continue to drive positive changes in waste management and recycling behaviours.

The Global Recycling Day celebrations will be officiated by the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.