President sacks Malimali, revokes acting deputy's role

Lisiate Fotofili [left] and Barbara Malimali

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has rescinded Barbara Malimali’s suspension and revoked her appointment as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption [FICAC].

Ratu Naiqama says this is to implement the first recommendation in Chapter 8 of the Commission of Inquiry Report in accordance with the legal advice from Professor Phillip Joseph KC.

The President has also withdrawn the rescission of the appointment of Lisiate Fotofili as Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner and his return to his substantive position in the Judiciary.

Instead he has revoked Fotofili’s appointment as Acting Deputy Commissioner FICAC, in accordance with the first recommendation in Chapter 8 of the COI Report.

Both decisions are effective immediately.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the President today informed him that he has reviewed his decision of 29 May and has made these changes.

