President joins Niue’s anniversary celebrations

From left: First Lady, Madam Vilomena Katonivere, Prime Minister of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi, President of the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, along with the First Lady, Filomena Katonivere, participated in this year’s commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Niue’s Constitution.

Niue marked its 50th anniversary as a self-governing state on Saturday, celebrating five decades of resilience, diplomacy, and sovereignty.

Ratu Wiliame and the Fijian delegation’s presence at the commemoration further strengthens the diplomatic ties between Fiji and Niue.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year, Fiji and Niue formalised their relationship through a joint communiqué, establishing diplomatic and friendly ties.

Under the communiqué, collaborative opportunities have been explored across various sectors including trade, culture, education, and technology.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is the 26th country and only the fifth Pacific Island Nation, with which Niue has established diplomatic relations, following the Cook Islands, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Tuvalu.

Niue’s Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi says as a country, they continue to make strides in improving the standard of living for their people.

Tagelagi also thanked Niue’s development partners for their ongoing commitment to the growth and expansion of the island.