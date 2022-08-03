President concludes UK tour

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has concluded his visit to the United Kingdom and Rome and now journeys on to the Middle East.

Ratu Wiliame spent the last few days at Birmingham where he attended the opening of the Commonwealth Games before meeting with several senior officials such as the Lord Mayor of the City of Birmingham, Maureen Cornish.

The Head of State was also given a tour of the British Army garrison unit, the Stirling Lines of the 22 Special Air Service Regiment base in Credenhill, Herefordshire.

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

From Birmingham, Ratu Wiliame flew to Rome for an audience with His Holiness, Pope Francis at the Vatican City.

In the Middle East, President Katonivere will visit the Republic of Fiji Military Forces on peacekeeping duties.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He will also pay a courtesy visit to the President of Israel, Davis Herzog, and the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre at Yad Vashem.

RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Luveniwai, and Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Naipote Katonitabua will accompany the President during his visit to the Middle East.