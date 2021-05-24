Home

News

Present action will protect the future of our children: AG

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 17, 2021 4:01 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister responsible for climate change reiterated the importance for Fiji to position itself well in response to climate change.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says present climate action will eventually benefit young Fijians as they are the future of our country.

Sayed-Khaiyum says youth also play an imperative role in leading the fight against climate change and ensure climate policies are transformed into action.



He adds that the recently passed Climate Change Act also provides an opportunity for Fijians to earn an income without exploiting our local resources.

“Traditionally when we think of a forest, we think we have to cut the timber to get the money. Now you can keep the trees on the ground and get paid for keeping the trees on the ground. In the same way this mangrove planting that we have over here, it’s become a valuable resource.”

The Minister officiated the mangrove planting initiative organized by the youth in Namoli, Lautoka last week.

Mangroves are an essential tool in the fight against climate change as it protects the shoreline from coastal erosion and has a higher rate of sequestration.

