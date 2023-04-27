News

Preparatory meetings underway to celebrate Girmit Day

The National Committee on Girmit Day has started series of meetings for the celebrations next month.

The committee is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

National Committee Chair, Professor Prasad says work is underway to ensure that the event is successful.

“There has been a lot of work that has been put in making sure that we have a very good four day program culminating with the final day which is the 15th of May where the honorable prime minister will be the chief guest and we will also have the state minister for external affairs’ from India who will be the guest of honor during that occasion.”

“The significance and the importance of this day is underscored by the fact that this is the first time ever in the history of this country that a government has declared Girmit Day National Public Holiday.”

The Government has declared May 15th as the day to mark the occasion for Girmit Day and to honor the settlers from India who arrived in Fiji 144 years ago and became an integral part of the country.

The Government has also approved $500,000 for the Girmit day celebrations which also includes a two-day conference.

The conference will be held on 12th and 13th of next month.

