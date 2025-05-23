Premature to release COI report says PM

[ Source: iTaukei Affairs Board/ Facebook ]

The Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of Babara Malimali as the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption will not be published.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this is the advice he tendered to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

He highlighted that it would be premature to publicize the full report, as it may still be required by the Fiji Police Force and FICAC.

He added this would avoid prejudicing any ongoing or further investigation.

“I have also indicated to His Excellency that it might be premature to publicize the full report, as it may still be required by the Fiji Police Force and/or FICAC in order to avoid prejudicing any ongoing or future investigations.”

Earlier this month, when the report was delivered to the Prime Minister and the President, members of the commission Janet Mason and Judge David Ashton Lewis revealed that there were some matters involving the whole institution further than just the matter pertaining to the appointment of Malimali.

The prime minister had also stated that the report will be made public.

When asked by FBC News yesterday, the Prime Minister, if he has seen anything concerning in the report, Rabuka says some things have cleared his doubts.

